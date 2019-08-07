Sheriff’s office seeks suspect in stolen electronic speed limit sign

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies are seeking the suspect or suspects believed to have stolen an electronic speed limit sign near the intersection of North Poquito Valley Road and Esteem Way in Prescott Valley.

On July 23, deputies spoke to a county roads employee who had told them that he thought the sign had been taken sometime between 2:30 p.m. July 22 and 9:30 a.m. July 23, a YCSO news release stated.

The sheriff’s office said YCSO bought the sign, valued at $5,500, with grant money from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The sign’s brand name is Traffic Logix, and it has a serial number of 19010808.

The sign, which had been attached to a post, was stationed below a standard speed limit sign with a solar panel mounted to the top. The post is also missing, deputies say.

YCSO deputies added that they are seeking anyone with information about the theft to call Detective Todd Swaim at 928-554-8605 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. You can submit a tip to Silent Witness at: yavapaisw.com.