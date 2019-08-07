Prescott Valley P&Z to discuss proposed office, retail space on Viewpoint Drive
North of Highway 89A, at the intersection of Viewpoint Drive and Pronghorn Ranch Parkway, lies a proposed office and retail space on about 6.7 acres. The property, called “North PV Properties,” is zoned C2-PAD (Commercial; General Sales and Services-Planned Area Development) in Prescott Valley.
The Prescott Valley Planning and Zoning Commission will hear applicant Todd Marolf’s request for an amended preliminary development plan for the two parcels – 0.7 acres on the northwest corner of Viewpoint Drive and Pronghorn Ranch Parkway and 5.6 acres on the southwest corner – at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in the Prescott Valley Public Library auditorium, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.
Property owner Robert Hamill’s plan for the smaller parcel will include about 5,000 square feet of retail space. The larger parcel will be comprised of 10,400 square feet of office space, 18,000 square feet of retail space, 6,800 square feet for a C-Store, and a car wash.
Previous plans envisioned a large-scale grocery store, drug store, restaurants, retail stores, light industrial uses and office development. The town engineer prepared and reviewed a Traffic Impact Analysis in 2005.
The revised plan will keep access drives about 200 feet from the Viewpoint Drive intersection as originally approved.
Access to adjoining parcels that will be developed later will be included in each phase.
The town’s public works staff recommends offsite improvements along Pronghorn Ranch Parkway to include a full-lane width, bike lane, curb, gutter and sidewalk along both sides of the property. Streetlights and a drop lane for southbound traffic onto Pronghorn Ranch Parkway may be required. Viewpoint Drive improvements include the same, plus streetlights along the southern parcel. The traffic signal pole that exists at the intersection’s south return will need to be relocated at full build-out.
Only the southwest corner currently is being proposed for development.
A second agenda item relates to the Creekside Villas Mobile Home and RV Park at Fain Road and Highway 69. The applicant, Fain Signature Group, is requesting a zoning map change from R1L (Residential; Single Family Limited) to C1-PAD (Commercial; Neighborhood Sales and Services-Planned Area Development) on 27 acres located north of The Villages at Lynx Creek, east of Highway 69.
Creekside Villas comprises up to 184 spaces for either manufactured homes or recreational vehicles. The owners have revised plans after neighborhood meetings in October and July to restrict the park to age 55-plus, limit ingress/egress to Village Way and provide a buffer between the Villages Unit 2 and the new project.
The property owner has agreed to allow no vehicular access within the existing Village’s subdivision, capping the number of units at 184 and establishing a drainage plan. Water and sewer services will be tied in directly to the Town of Prescott Valley’s mains.
A third item is a request to move the common line on Lot 934 and Lot 933A on the west side of Duke Drive near Robert Road to be consistent with an already-established easement that separates the yards.
