OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 07
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pilot identified after Navy jet crashes in Death Valley

This undated photo provided Aug. 2, 2019 by the U.S. Navy shows Lt. Charles Z. Walker, 33, the pilot killed in the crash of a fighter jet in the California desert. The Super Hornet was based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California. (U.S. Navy via AP)

This undated photo provided Aug. 2, 2019 by the U.S. Navy shows Lt. Charles Z. Walker, 33, the pilot killed in the crash of a fighter jet in the California desert. The Super Hornet was based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California. (U.S. Navy via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 7, 2019 10:16 a.m.

LOS ANGELES — A U.S. Navy fighter pilot has been identified after a deadly crash in Death Valley National Park July 31.

Lt. Charles Z. Walker, 33, was killed in the crash of a fighter jet in the California desert.

The Navy released a photo of Walker but provided no additional information, including his hometown.

A US Navy fighter jet crashed in Death Valley National Park, injuring seven people who were at a scenic overlook where aviation enthusiasts routinely watch military aircraft speeding low through a chasm dubbed Star Wars Canyon, officials said.

The crash sent dark smoke billowing in the air, said Aaron Cassell, who was working at his family’s Panamint Springs Resort about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away and was the first to report the crash to park dispatch.

“I just saw a black mushroom cloud go up,” Cassell told the Associated Press. “Typically you don’t see a mushroom cloud in the desert.”

photo

A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet jet flies in Death Valley National Park, Calif. The crash occurred near the viewing area where park visitors watch pilots fly through a chasm known as Star Wars Canyon. (Ben Margot/Associated Press)

A search was underway for the pilot of the single-seat F/A-18 Super Hornet that was on a routine training mission, said Lt. Cmdr. Lydia Bock, spokeswoman for Naval Air Station Lemoore in California’s Central Valley.

Ambulances were sent to the crash site near Father Crowley Overlook, said park spokesman Patrick Taylor. He said initial reports were that seven park visitors had minor injuries. KABC-TV spoke to tourists who said they were treated at a hospital for minor burns and cuts from flying fragments after the plane crashed and exploded.

The injured tourists told the news station they were taking photos of the sweeping landscape when the jet screamed into view and slammed into the canyon wall.

The lookout point about 160 miles north of Los Angeles is popular with photographers and aviation buffs who gawk at jets flying in the steep, narrow canyon. Officials closed the area after the crash.

US and foreign militaries train pilots and test jets in the gorge officially called Rainbow Canyon near the park’s western entrance. Military flights there date back to World War II.

photo

This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows Rainbow Canyon, also commonly known as Star Wars Canyon, within Death Valley National Park in the California desert. The pilot of a U.S. Navy jet fighter that crashed in Death Valley National Park was killed, the military said Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (National Park Service via AP)

The chasm got its nickname because mineral-rich soil and red, gray and pink walls bring to mind the home planet of “Star Wars” character Luke Skywalker.

Training flights are almost a daily feature with jets thundering below the rim of the canyon and passing so close that viewers can see the pilots’ facial expressions.

Cassell said he heard jets roaring through the area and then saw the cloud of smoke.

“It looked like a bomb,” Cassell said. “To me that speaks of a very violent impact.”

A jet that was following the downed craft pulled up and began circling, Cassell said. He didn’t see any parachute.

His father drove up to the area after the crash and saw a large black scorch mark and shattered parts of the jet scattered throughout the area between the parking lot and lookout, Cassell said. A nose cone from the jet was the size of a bowling ball and the rest of the debris was no larger than a ball cap.

The jet was from strike fighter squadron VFA-151 stationed at Lemoore. The squadron is part of an air group attached to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis.

The Super Hornet is a twin-engine warplane designed to fly from either aircraft carriers or ground bases on both air-superiority and ground-attack missions.

by Eric Rosenwald

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

US fighter jet crashes in Death Valley, 7 park visitors hurt
Prescott's Alger serving with the Tophatters squadron
Blue Angels pilot killed in crash has Mayer connection
F-16 fighter crashes into California warehouse, pilot ejects
2 US warplanes crash off Japan; 2 found, 5 missing

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
07
Prescott Military Pilots,
WED
07
High Noon Toastmasters
THU
08
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
08
You Too! Mentor training,
THU
08
Prescott Summer Concert Series
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries