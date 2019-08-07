Photo: A rare Roseate Spoonbill bird sighting in Prescott
Originally Published: August 7, 2019 8:39 p.m.
A rare Roseate Spoonbill visiting Watson Lake on Aug. 2, 2019, in Prescott. According to wikipedia.org, this species feeds in shallow fresh or coastal water by swinging its bill from side to side as it steadily walks through the water. Cynthia White, credited with taking this photo, believes the rare bird may have been off course due to Monsoon storms. For more, read today’s column from Eric Moore on “Specialty birds of southeastern Arizona.”
