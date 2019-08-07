Obituary: Ronald A. (Ron) Joyce
Ronald A. (Ron) Joyce, 82, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, entered into eternity Aug. 4, 2019. Ron passed at home with his wife, Donna, and daughter Cris, at his side.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna, of 41 years, and his children, Cris Woodard of Bend, Oregon, Rhonda Wong (Darryl), Mark Joyce (Gail), and Paul Joyce, all of California; his grandchildren, Nick Wong, Jessica Wong, Kyle Woodard, Julia Joyce, and Dylan Joyce; and his great-grandson, Caffrey Wong. Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Filsinger.
Ron was born May 26, 1937, in Amsterdam, New York. After graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served on the YAGR8 Radar Picket Ship, which docked in San Francisco.
He settled in California becoming a Substance Abuse Counselor. In 2001, he and Donna retired to Victorian Estates in Prescott Valley becoming active members of the community.
Ron loved being Irish, having the wonderful Irish sense of humor. His family, AA family and friends meant everything to him. Prior to retirement, he was a Substance Abuse Counselor.
He devoted his life to 45 years of sobriety and was a mentor to many. Writing poetry was his passion all of his life. He loved hiking, nature, traveling the world, the ocean, mountains and ships. He was an actor, loved the theater, loved to dance in the rain and poker was his game.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, from 2-5 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Dr., Prescott Valley, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Prescott Valley Food Bank or Stepping Stones in Prescott Valley.
Information provided by survivors.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Gov. Ducey appoints Krista Carman to Yavapai County Superior Court
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Two wrong-way drivers arrested on I-17 over the weekend
- Photos: National Night Out in downtown Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
THU
08
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
08
|
You Too! Mentor training,
|
THU
08
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
09
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
09
|
Preschool storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...