Obituary: Ronald A. (Ron) Joyce

Ronald A. (Ron) Joyce

Ronald A. (Ron) Joyce

Originally Published: August 7, 2019 9:58 p.m.

Ronald A. (Ron) Joyce, 82, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, entered into eternity Aug. 4, 2019. Ron passed at home with his wife, Donna, and daughter Cris, at his side.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna, of 41 years, and his children, Cris Woodard of Bend, Oregon, Rhonda Wong (Darryl), Mark Joyce (Gail), and Paul Joyce, all of California; his grandchildren, Nick Wong, Jessica Wong, Kyle Woodard, Julia Joyce, and Dylan Joyce; and his great-grandson, Caffrey Wong. Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Filsinger.

Ron was born May 26, 1937, in Amsterdam, New York. After graduating high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served on the YAGR8 Radar Picket Ship, which docked in San Francisco.

He settled in California becoming a Substance Abuse Counselor. In 2001, he and Donna retired to Victorian Estates in Prescott Valley becoming active members of the community.

Ron loved being Irish, having the wonderful Irish sense of humor. His family, AA family and friends meant everything to him. Prior to retirement, he was a Substance Abuse Counselor.

He devoted his life to 45 years of sobriety and was a mentor to many. Writing poetry was his passion all of his life. He loved hiking, nature, traveling the world, the ocean, mountains and ships. He was an actor, loved the theater, loved to dance in the rain and poker was his game.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, from 2-5 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Dr., Prescott Valley, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Prescott Valley Food Bank or Stepping Stones in Prescott Valley.

Information provided by survivors.

