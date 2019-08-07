OFFERS
NAZ Suns team president Chris Presson accepts president, CEO job for CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos
NBA G-League

mugshot photo
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: August 7, 2019 4:20 p.m.

Northern Arizona Suns team president Chris Presson this past week resigned from the Phoenix Suns’ NBA G League franchise in Prescott Valley to become the new president and CEO of the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Eskimos.

photo

Chris Presson, left, helps Stephen and Edie Dinneen finalize their front row season ticket purchase as the Northern Arizona Suns held their pick a seat day for the 2016-17 basketball season July 16, 2016, in Prescott Valley. Presson accepted a job to become new president and CEO of the Candian Football League’s Edmonton Eskimos. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

“Chris did a great job, and his relationships in the Quad Cities and Phoenix were invaluable in helping grow our business,” a Northern Arizona Suns representative stated in a news release issued Aug. 7. “We have already begun the search for the next leader of the Northern Arizona Suns and look forward to sharing that news in advance of the 2019-20 season.”

In 2016, Presson helped lure the Northern Arizona Suns to Prescott Valley from Bakersfield, Calif., where they had been called the Jam. He had since led the team’s business operations. Northern Arizona is the development league franchise for the Phoenix Suns.

“I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity the Phoenix Suns gave me,” Presson said in the news release. “The NBA G League is a stellar league and the Suns are a great organization. I’m thankful I got to be a part of that.”

During his Suns’ tenure, Presson also served as president of the Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers in Phoenix, where he had been since 2014.

Presson had previously worked from 2011-2014 as general manager of the Central Hockey League’s Arizona Sundogs, who played their home games at Prescott Valley’s Findlay Toyota Center from 2006 through 2014 before the league and the franchise folded.

