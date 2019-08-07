Letter: Hearing loss
Editor:
I am writing to encourage the over 11,000 Prescott residents who have hearing loss to make your voice heard with the five Prescott City Council candidates this election year, including the mayor. There are many concerns regarding hearing loss in our Prescott community need to speak up about…. mostly that of accessibility to public services, events and governmental meetings. What I am talking about is that of “Effective Communication” under the ADA “Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990”. Talk to them… one by one and make your voice heard. This is everyone’s opportunity to exercise your vote and make it count for equal access to programs and services. After all, this town claims to be “Everybody’s Hometown” and that should and ought to include those of us 11,000 Prescott residents with hearing loss….Stop being a SILENT MINORITY & VOTE!
Jack Clevenger
Prescott
