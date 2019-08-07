Feast out at the Friday Food Fest, Aug. 9

The Friday Food Fest will take place in downtown Prescott on Whiskey Row and Goodwin Streets from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 9.

This is a free event being presented by downtown Prescott that includes fun and games, giveaways, food and drink vendors.

For more information visit their Facebook Event Page.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.