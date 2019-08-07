OFFERS
Wed, Aug. 07
Feast out at the Friday Food Fest, Aug. 9

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 7, 2019 10:49 a.m.

The Friday Food Fest will take place in downtown Prescott on Whiskey Row and Goodwin Streets from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 9.

This is a free event being presented by downtown Prescott that includes fun and games, giveaways, food and drink vendors.

For more information visit their Facebook Event Page.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.

