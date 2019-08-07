Enjoy a brew, support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona, Aug. 10

The 8th Annual Mile High Brewfest is taking place at Prescott Mile High Middle School Field, 300 S. Granite St. in Prescott from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Over 25 breweries are signed up to participate with more coming! There will also be food from local restaurants and food trucks and live music by Scandalous Hands & The CheekTones.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona. For more information and to purchase tickets visit milehighbrewfest.com.

