County supervisors approve increase in its portion of property tax
Yavapai County residents who appeared at the Aug. 5 Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Truth in Taxation Hearing expressed their unhappiness and confusion over the proposed primary property tax increase.
Vice Chairman Craig Brown explained to those in the audience that their total property tax is not increasing by 18%. The 18% increase is on the county portion only, about 17 percent of the total of what a property owner pays.
Board Chairman Randy Garrison explained it another way. “If you take 17% of your total property tax and add 18% to that, you will see that the increase is only around $31 per $100,000 of your Limited Property Value (LPV). This works out to only be about a 3% increase on your total property tax,” he said.
On a property with an LPV of $100,076, for instance, the current tax due was $1,042.70. Of that amount, Yavapai County received 17% or $175.32.
According to this example provided by the board, the 18% tax increase on the $175.32 county portion translates to an additional $31 per year.
The extra taxes that will come into the county coffers will be used to help pay down the $50 million Public Safety Personnel Retirement System debt and to begin the design and construction of the Criminal Justice Center in Prescott.
Following about 90 minutes of discussion with the audience, the board closed the public hearing and unanimously approved the property tax increase.
County Administrator Phil Bourdon will answer any questions on this matter; his number is 928-771-3200.
Related Stories
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Gov. Ducey appoints Krista Carman to Yavapai County Superior Court
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Two wrong-way drivers arrested on I-17 over the weekend
- Photos: National Night Out in downtown Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
THU
08
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
08
|
You Too! Mentor training,
|
THU
08
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
09
|
Lapsit Storytime
|
FRI
09
|
Preschool storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...