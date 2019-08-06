Tyree: ‘Rapunzel vs. Frankenstein’: Yes, that’s a thing
I’m a big softie when it comes to children’s books.
I remember my first library card (TWO trips to the library that glorious day!), and my held-together-with-duct-tape childhood copy of Little Golden Book “Danny Beaver’s Secret” (by Patsy and Richard Scarry) sits proudly on my writing desk.
So, I was overjoyed to have the opportunity to pose some questions to author Martin Powell, whose latest children’s books, “Private Eye Princess and the Emerald Pea” and “Rapunzel vs. Frankenstein” went on sale Aug. 1. Both are available via bookstores, libraries, Amazon and other sources.
Powell (a Louisville, Kentucky, native) and wife Leia (an author and award-winning stained-glass artist) now live in Florence, Alabama. He has been a professional writer since 1986, not only creating original characters but also regaling the reading public with adventures of timeless literary and pop-culture figures such as Batman, Sherlock Holmes, Superman, Hercules, Dracula, Robinson Crusoe and The Phantom.
His most successful books include “The Tall Tale of Paul Bunyan” (which won the Golden Sunbeam Award for Best Children’s Graphic Novel) and “Red Riding Hood.”
In addition to prose, comic books and graphic novels, Powell is currently writing nearly a dozen online comic strips for Edgar Rice Burroughs Inc. — the folks carrying on the Tarzan legacy.
Powell says most of his books are aimed at an “all ages” audience, but these ARE the 25th and 26th books he has written for Capstone, a company dedicated to developing a love of reading among children and young adults. (Capstone’s motto: “Loved by kids. Trusted by librarians.”)
Powell’s Facebook page makes frequent mention of inspirations Ray Bradbury and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. When I narrowed the discussion to children’s books, he unhesitatingly cited Dr. Seuss, L. Frank Baum (author of the Oz series) and cartoonist E.C. Segar (creator of Popeye the Sailor) among his indispensable inspirations.
The basic concept of Powell’s two newest books is to “take a well-known fairy tale and twist the elements into something more entertaining and relevant for a young reader of the 21st century.” Powell is aiming for fourth- through sixth-grade readers, but he adds that both books would certainly be fun for parents to read aloud to much younger kids.
Powell noted that kids, and girls especially, seem to read lots more than adults nowadays, which is why he focuses on an element of “girl power” in all his books.
Powell receives fan letters from all over the world. (“I always answer them, every single one.”)
When I asked Powell for closing remarks, he opined, “When I was a kid, a book was a window into a wonderful other world. It warms my heart to see kids absorbed by an open book, rather than squinting at the screen of an electronic device. The greatest playground of all is within their own imaginations. We must continue to nurture those adventures.”
Well said.
A 2011 quote from my son (then age 7) recently resurfaced in the “Memories” section of Facebook. Gideon wanted to “spend some quality time with Daddy.”
“Quality time” is that will-o’-the-wisp that parents and grandparents yearn to share with the youngsters in their lives.
Luckily, books are a great way to get a grip on quality time and bonding.
Be sure to peruse Powell’s Amazon page at www.amazon.com/Martin-Powell/e/B001JRXRSU.
Danny welcomes email responses at tyreetyrades@aol.com and visits to his Facebook fan page “Tyree’s Tyrades.”
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Prescott Council candidates offer views on Hilton Garden Inn deal
- Gov. Ducey appoints Krista Carman to Yavapai County Superior Court
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Photos: National Night Out in downtown Prescott
- Rescue ranch offers safe haven for four-legged friends
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
06
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
06
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
06
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
06
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
TUE
06
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...