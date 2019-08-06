Tucson mom pleads guilty to child abuse in son's 2016 death
TUCSON — A Tucson woman has pleaded guilty to felony child abuse charges in the 2016 death of her baby boy.
Pima County prosecutors say Kimberly Gail Self entered her plea Monday and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 16.
Authorities say Self's 7-month-old son Victor died in a Tucson hospital from severe skull fractures and brain bleeding in December 2016.
Tucson police say the child's injuries appeared non-accidental.
Authorities say Self had previously refused to get her son medical help when he needed it.
Tucson TV station KOLD reports Self's older child was taken from the family home at the time of Victor's death.
That child was reported to have medical issues directly related to neglect and abuse while under Self's care.
