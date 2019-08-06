Prescott Valley in Brief: Landscape work underway on Glassford Hill Road

Landscape work underway on Glassford Hill Road

Crews started last week landscaping the median areas on Glassford Hill Road between Long Look Drive and the Pioneer Parkway (Highway 89 A), according to a news release from town officials in Prescott Valley.

The improvements are part of the town’s subdivision development agreement with the Granville housing development. The landscaping, which includes new trees, is expected to be completed by October.

Lane closures next to the medians will be required during daytime construction. Drivers may experience delays, and are encouraged to be alert and drive safely in the work zone, the release said.

Dewey-Humboldt blood drive Aug. 13

The Dewey-Humboldt Community Blood Drive takes place from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Humboldt Bible Church gymnasium, 2500 Old Black Canyon Highway.

Each blood donation can help save the lives of three patients in need. To schedule a donation time, call Kim at 928-830-5369, or sign up online at www.bloodhero.comand and enter the sponsor code: Humboldt.Donors to win a chance at a 2019 VW Passat Wolfsburg Edition.

Prescott Valley seeks volunteer tour guide

The Town of Prescott Valley is looking for an outgoing and adventurous person who wants to create memorable experiences for “Explore Arizona” patrons.

A volunteer, an “Outdoor Adventurist,” with a love for hiking and exploring historic, natural and other significant sites of Arizona is needed to serve as driver and tour guide to help the public experience and understand the significance of various Prescott Valley Park and Recreation day-trip destinations. These include the red rocks of Sedona, Grand Canyon National Park, Desert Botanical Gardens and Phoenix Art Museum.

To apply, visit www.pvaz.net/233/Volunteer-Opportunities/ For more information, call Volunteer Central at 928-759-3123.

Prepare trash, yard waste for cleanup program Sept. 3-6

The Town of Dewey-Humboldt plans its annual Fall Cleanup Program to begin Sept. 3 and continue through Sept. 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 12938 E. Main St. As part of the Town’s Firewise Program, it will accept brush and yard clippings.

Dumpsters will be available to handle discards; a separate area will be available to receive brush and yard clippings for chipping and mulching.

Non-acceptable items are tires, oils, hazardous chemicals, batter-ies, household trash, refrigera-tors/freezers with Freon/coolant canisters. Mulch will be available later on an appointment basis be-ginning Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the mulch is gone.

For more information about the Fall Cleanup Program, or to schedule an appointment for mulch pickup, call Jason Berg at 928-632-7362.

Learn about animal evacuation at Firewise meeting

The Dewey-Humboldt Firewise meeting takes place a week early in August, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Town Council Chambers, 2735 S. Highway 69, Humboldt.

Guest speaker Becky Salazar, with Animal Disaster Services, will provide information on ani-mal evacuation and preparedness.

Prescott Valley groups among winners of arts grants

The Arizona Commission on the Arts, an agency of the State of Arizona, announced 260 grants made to organizations and programs throughout the state, including $57,500 in grants to organizations in Prescott and Prescott Valley.

The organizations receiving grants include:

In Prescott, Granite Mountain Gourd Society: Prescott Powwow, $3,000; Phippen Museum, $8,000; Prescott Center for the Arts, $8,000; 39th annual Prescott Bluegrass Festival, $3,000; Prescott Chorale, $3,000; Prescott College Inter•Section•Solo Festival, $2,000; 10th annual Prescott Film Festival, $3,000; The Carpetbag Brigade, Global Stilt Congress, $3,000; The Smoki Museum, $ 12,000; Yavapai Symphony Association, $7,500.

In Prescott Valley, Vision of Vets, $3,000; Chalk It Up! Prescott, $2,000.

For a complete list of grantees, visit azarts.gov/grant-news/fiscal-year-2020-grantees/.

Prescott Valley police plan recruitment event Aug. 13

Thinking of becoming a police officer?

The Prescott Valley Police Department will host an open house recruitment event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, in the department’s Training Room at 7601 E. Skoog Blvd.

To help complete application documents, a notary will be present. Background investigators will be available to answer any questions about the hiring process.

Those interested in joining the team of men and women of the Prescott Valley Police Department are invited to attend.

This is the opening event leading up to the next lateral/recruit testing date, which is 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

Enjoy working in a challenging, diverse environment with a great benefits package that includes paid insurance benefits for all fulltime employees, a paid uniform allowance, and the highest pay in the quad-cities area.

To be considered for employment with the Town of Prescott Valley, applicants must submit an online application and attach a completed Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST) Packet.

For assistance with the application process, or if you have questions, call 928-772-5164.

Learn what you can do to heal the planet

“How Not to Go Extinct” is the subject of an upcoming talk, backed by scientific evidence, on actions individuals can take to mitigate the causes of climate change, biodiversity loss, ecosystems collapse and chemical pollution.

Dr. Sailesh Rao, founder and executive director of Climate Healers, appears at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in the Founders Suite at the Prescott Public Library. Following his talk and PowerPoint presentation will be a Q & A session.

In 2006, Rao switched careers from 20 years in internet communications infrastructure to studying environmental crises. He has authored two books, “Carbon Dharma: The Occupation of Butterflies” and “Carbon Yoga: The Vegan Metamorphosis.” In addition, he is executive producer of four documentaries, the most recent “A Prayer for Compassion.”

The event is sponsored by Northern AZ Climate Change Alliance, a nonprofit, non-partisan, non-electoral grassroots organization dedicated to inviting and inspiring people to step up and take action through education and empowerment to address climate change at a local level.

For more information about this topic or NAZCCA, email Kari Hull at kari.nazcca@gmail.com or call 928-899-4388.

Explore Arizona offers day trips across state

Explore Arizona, in partnership with Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation, offers day trips to new destinations each month through December.

Upcoming trips include: Montezuma’s Castle and Tuzigoot in Verde Valley, Aug. 22, $35; Grand Canyon National Park, Sept. 26, $40; Phoenix Art Museum in Phoenix, Oct. 24, $55; Shopping Trip at Tanger Outlets in Glendale, Nov. 7, $15; Desert Botanical Garden, Tempe, Dec. 12, $70.

Trip price includes transportation in a 12-passenger van, admission fees and lunch. For more information, call 928-759-3090 or visit pvaz.net.