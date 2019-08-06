Photo: DAR chapter helps Mayer students
Members of the Yavapai Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution pose with some of the school supplies they collected for students and teachers of the Exceptional Student Service classes at Mayer Elementary School. Besides the traditional school supplies, chapter members donated books, flower seeds and soccer balls both before the start of school, Aug. 12, and throughout the school year, as they have adopted classrooms in this program. From left are Sue Burk, Judy Davies and Dorothy Castanos, Community Classroom Chair.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Willow Creek Village shopping center in Prescott sells for $13.1M
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Gov. Ducey appoints Krista Carman to Yavapai County Superior Court
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Photos: National Night Out in downtown Prescott
- Father and son arrested after an altercation involving a firearm in Black Canyon City
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
06
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
06
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
06
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
06
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
TUE
06
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...