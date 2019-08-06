Photo: DAR chapter helps Mayer students

Members of the Yavapai Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution pose with some of the school supplies they collected for students and teachers of the Exceptional Student Service classes at Mayer Elementary School. Besides the traditional school supplies, chapter members donated books, flower seeds and soccer balls both before the start of school, Aug. 12, and throughout the school year, as they have adopted classrooms in this program. From left are Sue Burk, Judy Davies and Dorothy Castanos, Community Classroom Chair.