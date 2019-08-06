Pet of the Week: Riyah

Meet Riyah, an approximately 7-month-old pit bull mix. Riyah and her sister came to the shelter together and are now looking for their special homes. Riyah is mostly house-trained, but can use a little more work in this department. She loves people of all ages and gets along well with most other dogs.

If you are interested in adopting Riyah, please stop by the shelter to pick up an adoption application today.

The Chino Valley Animal Shelter is at 1950 Voss Drive. Call it at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.