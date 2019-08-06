Learn how to free your mind at a beginning meditation and mindfulness class, Aug. 8

Beginning Meditation and Mindfulness meetings are being held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Cir. in the USA Genealogy Room from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. the second Thursday of every month.

These meetings can help enhance personal and spiritual growth, increase awareness of the present moment, reduce stress and promote relaxation.

Classes are free and all levels of meditation experience are encouraged to participate. Chairs will be provided, but please bring a cusion if needed. No registration is required, just show up.

For more information call 928-759-3040 or visit www.pvlib.net.

