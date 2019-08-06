OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 06
Weather  88.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Learn how to free your mind at a beginning meditation and mindfulness class, Aug. 8

(Stock image)

(Stock image)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 6, 2019 11:58 a.m.

Beginning Meditation and Mindfulness meetings are being held at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Cir. in the USA Genealogy Room from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. the second Thursday of every month.

These meetings can help enhance personal and spiritual growth, increase awareness of the present moment, reduce stress and promote relaxation.

Classes are free and all levels of meditation experience are encouraged to participate. Chairs will be provided, but please bring a cusion if needed. No registration is required, just show up.

For more information call 928-759-3040 or visit www.pvlib.net.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.

Prescott Valley Public Library

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Free Yoga Nidra class can calm your mind on Aug. 1
Fandomania: A Comic Con event at Prescott Valley Public Library, July 27
Learn and share the art of needle craft July 29
Learn how to create beautiful paper art at free origami class Aug. 4
Jack and the Beanstalk: A Puppet Show at Prescott Public Library July 25

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
06
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
06
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
06
Toddler storytime
TUE
06
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
06
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries