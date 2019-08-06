OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 07
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Learn the history of Prescott, walking tours in August

Yavapai County Courthouse, Jail House and Greenhouse, Prescott, c. 1890. The Pryguny were imprisoned in the Jail House. It was later moved from the plaza to another location for the construction of the current courthouse and was not there in 1917. (Courtesy Sharlot Hall Museum, call number BU-G-0513PB.)

Yavapai County Courthouse, Jail House and Greenhouse, Prescott, c. 1890. The Pryguny were imprisoned in the Jail House. It was later moved from the plaza to another location for the construction of the current courthouse and was not there in 1917. (Courtesy Sharlot Hall Museum, call number BU-G-0513PB.)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 6, 2019 11:40 p.m.

Come learn about the historic past of Prescott. Walking tours are at the Prescott Chamber of Commerce Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. at 10 a.m. most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through October.

Tours are free, but donations are greatly appreciated. Make sure you arrive early, tours are approximately 90 minutes and will leave promptly at 10 a.m.

Please call 928-445-2000 to confirm tour dates and times. For more information visit www.prescott.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.

Prescott Chamber of Commerce

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Historic Prescott Walking Tours July 19, 20, 21
Free walking tours of historic downtown Prescott
Free technology help hour at the Prescott Public Library July 30
Free End of Summer Teen Party at Mountain Valley Park Aug. 1
Bunco fundraiser to aid animal groups Monday, July 22

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
07
Prescott Military Pilots,
WED
07
High Noon Toastmasters
THU
08
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
08
You Too! Mentor training,
THU
08
Prescott Summer Concert Series
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries