OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 06
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Greinke wins Astros debut with HR help, tops Rockies 11-6
MLB

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke delivers during the team’s game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Houston. (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke delivers during the team’s game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Houston. (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

By KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 6, 2019 11:04 p.m.

HOUSTON — Zack Greinke labored through six innings but wound up with a win in his Astros debut as Houston hit four home runs Tuesday night to beat the Colorado Rockies 11-6.

Playing in front of a season-high crowd of 43,243, the AL West leaders won their fifth straight. Yuli Gurriel hit two homers, Yordan Alvarez added a two-run drive and Carlos Correa homered and drove in three runs.

Greinke (11-4), a six-time All-Star who was traded from Arizona on Wednesday, yielded seven hits and five runs with two walks and two strikeouts. He left with the game tied at 5, tagged by Raimel Tapia’s three-run homer in the sixth.

But Houston scored two runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by Correa’s home run, to give Greinke his first win since July 5.

The AL West leaders got Greinke for four prospects in a startling trade just minutes before the deadline to complete deals. The 35-year-old righty added another top-level starter to an imposing rotation led by All-Stars Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

Though he was with a new team, Greinke faced a familiar opponent after making four starts against Colorado this season while playing in the NL West with the Diamondbacks. Tuesday’s win gives the 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner 14 in his career against the Rockies, which is his most against any opponent and improves Houston’s starters to 15-1 in their last 18 starts.

Charlie Blackmon hit a solo shot off Astros reliever Chris Devenski in the seventh to cut it to 1. But Houston tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the frame on a two RBI double by Correa and a two-run homer by Gurriel to push the lead to 11-6.

Colorado starter German Márquez gave up eight hits and five runs in five innings. Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-4) allowed one hit and two runs without getting an out in the sixth for the loss.

Daniel Murphy reached on a single by Alex Bregman to start the sixth before Greinke walked Ryan McMahon with one out. Ian Desmond grounded into a force out that left Murphy out at third before Tapia knocked a 66 mph curveball into the first row of the right field stands to tie it.

Tapia had struggled against Greinke before that homer, going 2 for 19 with one double and no RBIs.

Bregman doubled to start Houston’s second before Alvarez’s home run sailed to the second deck in right field to make it 2-0. An RBI single by Michael Brantley extended the lead to 3-0 in the third.

The Rockies cut the lead to 2 in the fourth when Trevor Story scored on a sacrifice fly by Nolan Arenado, which was his 700th RBI. McMahon followed with an RBI double which skipped down the left field line to make it 3-2.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Peter Lambert (2-2, 5.71 ERA) will start for Colorado when this series wraps up on Wednesday. Lambert allowed four hits and four runs in six innings in his last start, but did not factor in the decision in the 5-4 win.

Astros: Cole (13-5, 2.87) is scheduled to start for Houston on Wednesday. Cole, who leads the majors with 216 strikeouts, yielded four hits and one run in seven innings in his last outing against Cleveland to win his ninth straight decision.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Verlander, Astros beat Diamondbacks 5-4, extend AL West lead
Greinke strikes out 9 in D-backs’ 2-0 win over Astros
Tapia singles in winning run in 11th, Rox beat D’backs 4-3
Ahmed’s RBI single lifts D-backs 7-6 over Rockies
Astros rack up 13 hits in 8-3 win over Arizona

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
06
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
06
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
06
Toddler storytime
TUE
06
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
06
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries