Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 07
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Florida woman says toilet explodes after lightning strike

(Stock image)

(Stock image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 6, 2019 11:55 p.m.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Florida woman says lightning destroyed her septic tank and caused a toilet in her house to explode.

Marylou Ward tells television station WINK News that the sole toilet in her Port Charlotte home was shattered into hundreds of pieces on Sunday.

Ward says the explosion was the loudest sound she’s ever heard, and that she also smelled smoke. She says a plumber told her lightning hit the methane gas that was built up in the pipes from feces.

Ward says she’ll have to get the toilet and septic system repaired, but she’s thankful no one was injured.

