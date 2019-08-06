OFFERS
Expansion planned for campground south of Grand Canyon

Tourists look at a sign informing them that the main visitor center at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, in Arizona, is closed due to the partial government shutdown, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Many other parts of the park remained open and accessible to visitors including the lodges, shuttle buses and restaurants. (Anna Johnson/AP)

Tourists look at a sign informing them that the main visitor center at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, in Arizona, is closed due to the partial government shutdown, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Many other parts of the park remained open and accessible to visitors including the lodges, shuttle buses and restaurants. (Anna Johnson/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 6, 2019 2:24 p.m.

TUSAYAN — A large campground near the Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance is getting even bigger.

The Kaibab National Forest has approved a plan to expand the Ten X Campground in Tusayan (TU'-say-ohn).

Debra Mollet oversees the Williams and Tusayan ranger districts. She says the campground built in the 1970s is crowded and has poor traffic flow. Demand for more campsites has grown with the rise in visitors to the Grand Canyon.

The campground will expand from 70 sites to 300 sites that will accommodate individual tents, recreational vehicles and small groups.

The work is expected to begin next spring and will be done in phases.

Meanwhile, the forest is proposing to raise the fees at the campground by more than double in some cases.

