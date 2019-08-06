Expansion planned for campground south of Grand Canyon
TUSAYAN — A large campground near the Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance is getting even bigger.
The Kaibab National Forest has approved a plan to expand the Ten X Campground in Tusayan (TU'-say-ohn).
Debra Mollet oversees the Williams and Tusayan ranger districts. She says the campground built in the 1970s is crowded and has poor traffic flow. Demand for more campsites has grown with the rise in visitors to the Grand Canyon.
The campground will expand from 70 sites to 300 sites that will accommodate individual tents, recreational vehicles and small groups.
The work is expected to begin next spring and will be done in phases.
Meanwhile, the forest is proposing to raise the fees at the campground by more than double in some cases.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Prescott Council candidates offer views on Hilton Garden Inn deal
- Gov. Ducey appoints Krista Carman to Yavapai County Superior Court
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Photos: National Night Out in downtown Prescott
- Rescue ranch offers safe haven for four-legged friends
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
06
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
06
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
06
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
06
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
TUE
06
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...