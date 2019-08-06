OFFERS
Ex-star Steve Nash will contribute to TNT’s NBA coverage
NBA

Steve Nash speaks during induction ceremonies into the Basketball Hall of Fame, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Springfield, Mass. The former two-time MVP will have an expanded role in his second year working with Turner Sports. (Elise Amendola/AP)

By JOE REEDY, Associated Press
Originally Published: August 6, 2019 11:21 p.m.

Steve Nash will take on an expanded role in his second year with Turner Sports, contributing to NBA coverage.

The network announced Tuesday that Nash is returning to B/R Football’s UEFA Champions League broadcasts on TNT and B/R Live. He’ll also be a contributor to TNT’s NBA coverage when the upcoming season begins in October.

The two-time NBA MVP will offer features and player profiles during coverage on Tuesdays in January.

“Basketball continues to be near and dear to me,” Nash said during a phone interview. “I enjoyed the process of working with Turner and Bleacher Report last year on figuring out the best content and features to produce.”

Nash was mainly a studio analyst for Champions League last year, but he’ll do more features. Nash’s CTRL media production company will contribute to the Champions League-content.

A feature last year involved a tour of FC Barcelona’s La Masia youth academy and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young’s love of soccer.

“One thing that came to the surface was how much Steve loves soccer and his ability to communicate whether it is on set or out in the field,” said Craig Barry, Turner Sports chief content officer. “When we were watching him last year, we were thinking how we could bring him to our NBA coverage.”

The Champions League season will begin in September.

