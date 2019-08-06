Cooking with Diane: Citrus Baby Cheesecakes
These easy-to-make baby cheesecakes are just the thing for a sweet quick treat for family and guests.
Citrus Baby Cheesecakes
Ingredients:
12 Vanilla Wafers
1 8-ounce package cream cheese (soft)
1 container Mascarpone cheese (keep in fridge until using)
½ cup sugar
1 tablespoon flour
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
zest from 1 lime
zest from 1 lemon
Put a vanilla wafer in the bottom of 12 paper cupcake holders. In a bowl, beat cream cheese, Mascarpone, sugar, flour and vanilla with mixer until smooth. Then beat in eggs and zests.
Pour into cupcake holders and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
Cool in fridge and tip with whipped cream and some crumbled vanilla wafers.
