Cheer on your favorite local star at 'Prescott Sings' Thursday, Aug. 8
Come out and cheer on your favorite, local star at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Prescott Sings is a series of nine evenings of music bonanza filled with local stars of all ages who are ready to be discovered. Join us at the sixth week of the competition then place your vote and come back next week for another fun-filled evening.
After each Prescott Sings performance you have until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. to vote for your favorite contestant. This free event is being sponsored by the Prescott Downtown Partnership.
Check out the Prescott Sings! Facebook page. For questions e-mail prescottsings@gmail.com or visit prescottconcertseries.com.
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
06
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
06
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
06
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
06
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
TUE
06
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
