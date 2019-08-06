OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 06
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

ASU football returns to training camp after renovations
College Football

In this Aug. 15, 2012, photo, Arizona State wide receivers Rashad Ross, left, JJ Holliday, center, and Alonzo Agwuenu drink water from a spring after NCAA college football practice at Camp Tontozona in Kohls Ranch, Ariz. Arizona State football players are returning to a newly renovated training camp, restoring a beloved football tradition. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP, File)

In this Aug. 15, 2012, photo, Arizona State wide receivers Rashad Ross, left, JJ Holliday, center, and Alonzo Agwuenu drink water from a spring after NCAA college football practice at Camp Tontozona in Kohls Ranch, Ariz. Arizona State football players are returning to a newly renovated training camp, restoring a beloved football tradition. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 6, 2019 11:07 p.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University football players are returning to a newly renovated training camp, restoring a beloved football tradition.

The Sun Devils had to cancel the preseason training camp last year at their usual facility near the mountain town of Payson after wet conditions delayed the installation of an artificial grass football field, The Arizona Republic reported Monday.

The field, part of more than $1 million in renovations, was completed in April at Tonto Creek Camp.

“The reality of mother nature is there are water and other issues,” camp CEO Tom Fraker said. “To wait for it to dry out and have the right conditions to lay the field was the right choice.”

The university-owned facility was previously named Camp Tontozona, but coaches and players know it as Camp Kush. Former coach Frank Kush ordered the creation of the football field at the camp in the late 1950s so the team could train away from the desert heat in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe.

The team has since returned most summers to train in the forest, but weather has caused problems in recent years. The camp-ending scrimmage was cancelled in 2016 because of rain. Rain then delayed the game the next year, prompting a push for an artificial field.

Money was raised to put in artificial grass, a new fence and a retaining wall, said Mike Chismar, the university’s senior associate athletic director. Bleachers also will be brought so fans can watch the final camp practice.

“We wanted to make sure it was done right,” Chismar said. “There is no question this lengthens the life of Camp Tontozona.”

The Sun Devils will be at the 36-acre (14.5 hectare) facility for five days starting Tuesday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Frank Kush, coach who built ASU into powerhouse, dies at 88
Cardinals choose Flagstaff over Prescott
Alabama hires Arizona’s Greg Byrne as AD
Cardinals ready to invade Flagstaff for training camp
Cards eye Prescott for summer training

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
06
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
06
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
06
Toddler storytime
TUE
06
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
06
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries