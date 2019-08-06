7 in 7: Upcoming events for music, art lovers, men in dresses

This week’s events listed in “7 in 7” tend toward entertainment across several venues, with the exception of a town council meeting where development plans will be discussed.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities over the next seven days. Here are several events for children and adults interested in Western U.S. culture, music, art, and a bit of fun at the racetrack.

1) Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering begins Thursday evening, Aug. 8, and finishes up Saturday evening, Aug. 10. In between are all kinds of free daytime sessions taking place on the Yavapai College campus, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott.

Learn about the heritage, culture and life of the American cowboy as more than 40 cowboy and cowgirl poets and musicians share their love of the American West. It’s not only recitation — and just how do they memorize all those lengthy poems anyway? — that attracts the big crowds, but music to boot. This year includes a Western art exhibit in the college’s Art Gallery featuring works from past and present Poet Gathering poster artists.

Don’t miss the fourth-graders of the Student Poetry Winners who will recite at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

Tickets for three 7 p.m. evening shows run $20-$35.

2) Prescott Valley Town Council meets to consider adopting the final development pad for Phase 1 with 362 lots in the Jasper Development owned by Arizona Eco Development. The project is located south of Highway 89A and west of the Granville development. The town annexed 1,259 acres into its boundaries in 2014, and two months later council members approved 3,587 residential units on the annexed property.

Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in the Prescott Valley Public Library auditorium, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. The public is always welcome.

3) Secret Gardens and Privacy Screens is the topic at Watters Garden Center’s free Saturday morning talk. Find out what makes the best kind of living fence to plant between you and those pesky neighbors at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the store, 1815 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Bring a chair and notebook.

4) A free youth soccer clinic takes place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Mountain Valley Park, 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley. Hosted by members of the 2019 Yavapai College soccer team, participants ages 5 to 15 will learn new skills. No registration is required. If possible, bring a soccer ball. All participants will receive a special soccer souvenir gift.

This clinic will be repeated Saturday, Aug. 17, at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott.

5) Mountain Artists Guild’s 69th annual Fine Art and Crafts Festival on the Yavapai County courthouse plaza takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug 10-11. People from all over visit this festival to enjoy fine art and crafts and music under the shade of the plaza’s large trees.

This year, the festival is smaller after losing 31 spaces where the grass is recuperating, but it continues to promise art for everyone’s tastes.

6) Ladies Day at Arizona Downs promises to be a hoot with a footrace by men in dresses and a best-dressed Best of Show winner. Admission is $2 for adults, free for children 10 and younger. Gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and post time for horseracing is 1 p.m. The Race for the Rock, where the winner of the footrace receives a $1,500 diamond from Raskin’s Jewelers, will take place on the track between one of the horse races.

Media personality Brad Perry will appear as the Celebrity Ambassador for the day. Ladies with the best hats will be selected for the Ladies Rock photo in the Winners Circle. And don’t forget about the “Pink Pony on the Rocks” cocktail, the signature drink for Ladies Day.



7) Free ukulele concert and singalong by the Kanikapila group takes place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in the Founders Suite, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Kanikapila means “musical jam session” in Hawaiian. Find out why ukuleles bring smiles to those who play and to those who join in singing. The real question is, will they perform “Tiny Bubbles?”

Bonus: Attend a live radio show, “The Folk Sessions Big Broadcast,” with special guests Gail Steiger and Amy Hale, Meg Bohrman, the Fare Thee Wells and Ron Skelton, hosted by Tom Agostino. The session will be broadcast live in a cabaret-style open seating. It begins at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, in The Elks Crystal Hall Ballroom, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Admission is $16.

Want to let readers know of an upcoming event to spotlight in The Daily Courier’s “7 in 7” series? Email information to stone@prescottaz.com.