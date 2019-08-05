Two wrong-way drivers arrested on I-17 over the weekend
Editor's note: A photo of Allinger was not available.
In separate incidents early Sunday and Monday mornings, two drivers who allegedly were heading the wrong way on Interstate 17 were arrested on charges of endangerment and DUI.
According to information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), the department received a string of calls starting at 7:46 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, about a wrong-way driver heading north in the southbound lane near the intersection of Highway 169 and I-17.
Another vehicle driving south swerved to avoid colliding head-on with the wrong-way driver, which caused the southbound driver to collide with the guardrail.
At that point, the wrong-way driver “flipped a U-turn on the interstate, approached this driver and began a verbal altercation, punched the victim’s window, and then returned to her vehicle and continued wrong-way again,” stated the release from DPS.
After the wrong-way vehicle nearly collided with two passenger trucks in the southbound lanes as it made a second U-turn, DPS troopers approached the vehicle and placed the driver, 32-year-old Valena Nez of Phoenix, under arrest.
She was booked into the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jail in Camp Verde on changes of endangerment and DUI. “She is also facing charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, and open container,” the release stated.
There were no injuries reported during the investigation.
SECOND WRONG-WAY DRIVER
Less than 24 hours later, DPS received reports of another wrong-way driver – this time in the Black Canyon City area of I-17.
The driver, 23-year-old Dylana Allinger of Glendale, allegedly was driving northbound in the southbound lanes near milepost 244 at about 2:13 a.m. Monday.
“The vehicle and driver were located pulled into the northbound shoulder of the interstate near Cordes Junction,” stated the DPS news release.
After officers conducted an investigation, Allinger was arrested on charges of endangerment, open container and DUI and also was booked into the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jail in Camp Verde.
Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Prescott Council candidates offer views on Hilton Garden Inn deal
- Gov. Ducey appoints Krista Carman to Yavapai County Superior Court
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Photos: National Night Out in downtown Prescott
- Rescue ranch offers safe haven for four-legged friends
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
06
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
06
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
06
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
06
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
TUE
06
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...