Seniors can share the love of music Aug. 7

Singing in the Key of Life meets at the Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. in the Deborah Room from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 and 14.

This group is being presented by West Yavapai Guidance Clinic Foundation where seniors can share a love of music and spend time together singing the songs of their youth. No skill is necessary, just a love of music!

This is a free class that meets every Wednesday. Space is limited, so please call 928-445-5211 ext. 2605 to register.

