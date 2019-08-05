PUSD Governing Board’s first meeting of school year set for tonight
With school back in session, the Prescott Unified School District Governing Board will be back in action, too, with the first board meeting of the school year scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the district office conference room at Washington School on East Gurley Street.
The opening agenda will include an information-only presentation about how Mile High Middle and Prescott High School will be addressing library services this school year now that they do not have full-time librarians.
The Governing Board this past spring approved a $25 million budget that required some $700,000 worth of school-level budget reductions. In those cuts were dollars to cover salaries for two librarians.
District Superintendent Joe Howard said the idea would be to rotate existing staff to assist with library operations, but he left the details of how that would work, and how the library spaces will be used, to the principals.
In other voting business, the board will be asked to approve hiring two AmeriCorps VISTA employees, one as an attendance success coordinator and one to focus on a new Farm-to-School initiative. The request is to add one VISTA worker for the coming school year. The cost for both is to be $10,000.
The board also will be asked to ratify the agreement with the city for the school resource officer at the high school. Under the arrangement, the school district will pay 75 percent of the officer’s salary, and the city will cover the remaining 25 percent.
In addition, District Superintendent Joe Howard will be asking to approve his recommendation of Prescott High senior Madison Jackson as this year’s Governing Board student representative.
The district every year selects a senior to represent students at the board level. The board representative is part of Student Council and is able to keep members abreast of school events and activities, as well as student views on curriculum and other board legislative matters.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Prescott Council candidates offer views on Hilton Garden Inn deal
- Gov. Ducey appoints Krista Carman to Yavapai County Superior Court
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Photos: National Night Out in downtown Prescott
- Rescue ranch offers safe haven for four-legged friends
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
06
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
06
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
06
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
06
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
TUE
06
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...