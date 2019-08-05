OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 05
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: William J. "Bill" Carnes

William "Bill" Carnes

William "Bill" Carnes

Originally Published: August 5, 2019 10:30 p.m.

William J.”Bill” Carnes, 64, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on July 2, 2019. Born and raised in Roseburg, Oregon, to Ralph and Helen (Sinsley) Carnes, Bill was the youngest of three.

Bill was educated through the Roseburg School District and later went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering through Oregon Institute of Technology (OIT). Having married twice, Bill finally settled down with the love of his life, Elisabeth (Ridings) Carnes.

In 1998, Bill moved to Prescott Valley to pursue his career in Civil Engineering for the community. Bill worked briefly for a small firm before partnering with one of his greatest friends, Mike Haywood. Through their partnership, Bill was able to take root within the once fastest growing communities in Arizona State, helping its growth through the Tri-City area. For the next two decades, Bill continued to leave an impact on the community as a Civil Engineer who could get things done.

Bill leaves his beloved ex-wife, Elisabeth Carnes; his four sons; Jason and his wife Michelle of Paducah, Kentucky, Colt and his wife Teresa of Lake Elsinore, California, Cord who serves in the U.S. Navy, Chance, who also serves in the U.S. Navy, and his wife Katy; his sister, Kathy Carter of Reno, Nevada; and four grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Brieann,; and his sister, Claire Ramsey of Tow, Texas.

A memorial will be held on Monday, Aug. 19, at Goldwater Lake, 2900 S. Senator Hwy, Prescott, AZ 86303, the Lakeview Ramada starting at 10 a.m. Please in lieu of flowers, sympathy cards or donations may be sent to 53239 Compassion Way, Lake Elsinore, CA 92532.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Military news: Cord Carnes
Obituary: William James Cheek
07/11/01 Wednesday
Obituary: John R. Petersen
Official: At least 7 dead, 20 hurt in Oregon shooting

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
06
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
06
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
06
Toddler storytime
TUE
06
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
06
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries