Obituary: William J. "Bill" Carnes
William J.”Bill” Carnes, 64, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on July 2, 2019. Born and raised in Roseburg, Oregon, to Ralph and Helen (Sinsley) Carnes, Bill was the youngest of three.
Bill was educated through the Roseburg School District and later went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering through Oregon Institute of Technology (OIT). Having married twice, Bill finally settled down with the love of his life, Elisabeth (Ridings) Carnes.
In 1998, Bill moved to Prescott Valley to pursue his career in Civil Engineering for the community. Bill worked briefly for a small firm before partnering with one of his greatest friends, Mike Haywood. Through their partnership, Bill was able to take root within the once fastest growing communities in Arizona State, helping its growth through the Tri-City area. For the next two decades, Bill continued to leave an impact on the community as a Civil Engineer who could get things done.
Bill leaves his beloved ex-wife, Elisabeth Carnes; his four sons; Jason and his wife Michelle of Paducah, Kentucky, Colt and his wife Teresa of Lake Elsinore, California, Cord who serves in the U.S. Navy, Chance, who also serves in the U.S. Navy, and his wife Katy; his sister, Kathy Carter of Reno, Nevada; and four grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Brieann,; and his sister, Claire Ramsey of Tow, Texas.
A memorial will be held on Monday, Aug. 19, at Goldwater Lake, 2900 S. Senator Hwy, Prescott, AZ 86303, the Lakeview Ramada starting at 10 a.m. Please in lieu of flowers, sympathy cards or donations may be sent to 53239 Compassion Way, Lake Elsinore, CA 92532.
Information provided by survivors.
