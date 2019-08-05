OFFERS
Mon, Aug. 05
Movies at the Elks: Tombstone, Aug. 7

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 5, 2019 1:45 p.m.

Come watch the movie Tombstone at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russel) and his brothers Morgan (Bill Paxton) and Virgil (Sam Elliott) have left their gunslinger ways behind them to settle down and start a business in the town of Tombstone, Arizona. While they aren't looking to find trouble, trouble soon finds them when they become targets of the ruthless Cowboy gang. Now, together with Wyatt's best friend, Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer), the brothers pick up their guns once more to restore order to a lawless land.

Admission is a cash donation of any amount. All proceeds go to support The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs. Concessions are available for purchase. Rated R.

For more information visit www.prescottelkstheater.com

117 E Gurley St, Prescott, AZ 86301

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event

