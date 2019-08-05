Man injured when glider crash-lands in Paulden
A local man was injured when his glider hit an Arizona Public Service (APS) power transformer box while landing in an area off Big Chino Road in Paulden Sunday afternoon.
Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) Fire Marshal Rick Chase reported Monday morning that two fire engines, a battalion chief and a Life Line ambulance responded to a call that an aircraft was down in the Paulden area at about 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said 69-year-old pilot William Thrift was attempting to land at the Paulden airstrip but crash landed on Bull Snake Road in Paulden, possibly due to weather.
“His glider struck an APS power transformer causing loss of residential electrical in the area, which was restored a few hours later,” D’Evelyn reported.
The landing occurred near off Big Chino Road.
D’Evelyn said Thrift suffered a compound fracture to his left leg. Chase said the pilot was taken by Life Line ambulance to Yavapai Regional Medical Center for his non-life-threatening injuries.
Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.
