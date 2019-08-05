OFFERS
Mon, Aug. 05
Letter: Remarkably accurate

Originally Published: August 5, 2019 10:07 p.m.

Editor:

My congratulations to Pam Gordon for her July 5 wonderfully pragmatic, clearly rational approach to Prescient Trump’s “Autocratic”/Narcissistic behavior in “running our country.”

As a retired clinical psychologist trying to help alter the behavior of such individuals, permit me to simply join Ms. Gordon’s accurate comments by concluding my gratitude, with a few additional, personal comments and critical questions:

Trump also managed to avoid being drafted into our military five times; and he shockingly “won” the presidency despite Hillary Clinton’s democratic, well over 2 million popular-vote advantage, once vital for a win!

As for my personal questions, why in the world do we Americans still seem to need Electoral College votes; and finally, how could anyone who loves our nation’s integrity and constitutional principles, vote for someone who has verifiably lied to voters astonishingly “thousands” of times, while treating the children of such a multitude of immigrant parents seeking asylum with outrageous cruelty?

Thanks again Pam, and let’s hope our country gets rid of Trump before he further wounds our democracy!

Larry Wonderling, Ph.D.

Dewey

