Heat stroke victim rescued from Granite Mountain Hotshot trail near Yarnell
A 59-year-old woman hiking in 103-degree temperatures on the Granite Mountain Hotshot Memorial trail near Yarnell suffered “extreme heat stroke symptoms” on Saturday, Aug. 3, and had to be airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital.
A news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s office reported that the woman was about one mile from the trailhead, and an off-duty emergency medical technician (EMT) was on hand to stay with her until Yarnell Fire personnel arrived.
“The woman suffered extreme heat stroke symptoms including loss of consciousness, disorientation, and high body temperatures,” the news release stated. “It was determined she would be airlifted from the scene, so a Department of Public Safety (DPS) Ranger crew was called out.”
When the ranger arrived, a DPS medic rappelled down to the patient, stabilized her and returned with the patient to the hovering helicopter for transportation to a Phoenix-area hospital.
“Deputies indicated the temperature on the trail was 103 degrees,” the news release added.
The release included a warning to others: “Be wary of high temperatures and the symptoms indicated (in the related poster). Do not hesitate to seek assistance. This victim was fortunate to have help nearby who provided first aid and a link to medical personnel. Another reason why hiking alone is never preferred.”
