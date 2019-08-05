OFFERS
Experience American Cowboy heritage and culture at Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering, Aug. 8-10

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 5, 2019 2:13 p.m.

The Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering will be held at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott on Aug. 8, 9 and 10.

This event is now and has always been about gathering a group of poets and musicians who are doing their part to preserve the culture and heritage of the American West and providing them an opportunity to share their talent. More than 40 cowboy poets and musicians will bring their poetry and music to the stage and venues to share their heritage, and the culture of the American Cowboy.

For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets visit azcowboypoets.org.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Poets to gather in Prescott, celebrate culture of the American cowboy.

