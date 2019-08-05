Prescott Unified Education Foundation to select new leader

With the recent appointment of Prescott lawyer Krista Carman as a Yavapai County Superior Court judge, the Prescott Unified Education Foundation is expected to appoint a new leader this week.

Carman informed foundation leaders she was seeking a judicial appointment, and if selected would need to turn over the reins to another person able to help the foundation continue its mission and growth. Carman is a foundation founder and the first board president.

In its three-year tenure, the foundation started as a way to solicit additional community dollars to benefit district faculty, staff and students. It has raised $600,000, with that money going toward encouraging teacher innovations in the classroom, covering the costs of a banquet that celebrates student and teacher connections, and paying for technology and other programs that directly benefit students.

Less than a week into the new school year, the foundation already has provided the Family Resource Center with an additional 200 backpacks filled with school supplies to answer a waiting list.

The executive committee of the foundation’s 28-member volunteer board of directors is expected to meet on Wednesday to appoint Carman’s successor. The president-elect nominee is Jenna James, a board member who is a former middle school and high school teacher.

James and her family are active in various aspects of civic and professional life in Prescott. Her husband, Ryan, is the band and orchestra teacher at Mile High Middle School, Phillips said.

In her board biography, James wrote that playing a role in supporting PUSD teachers, staff, students and administrators through the foundation “is a dream come true for me.”

At the faculty and staff opening ceremonies last week, Carman expressed pride in the financial and resource support the foundation has been able to provide the district in its short tenure. The foundation hired its first paid executive director, Tami Phillips, in February.

A mother of five who, before becoming a lawyer, was a special education teacher, Carman has long been a champion of the local school district, and her vision for the foundation was to help the district broaden its reach through community support.

“We are just forever grateful for Krista’s vision and leadership, and her constant involvement,” Phillips said. “And we’re very excited for her new role. She has worked very hard in her professional life, and this is very well-deserved. I don’t know how she does it all.”

And Phillips said she is confident Carman’s legacy will continue.

“The needs are great, and we’re happy to help,” she concluded.

