OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 05
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Unified Education Foundation to select new leader

Krista Carman(Courier File)

Krista Carman(Courier File)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: August 5, 2019 10:35 p.m.

With the recent appointment of Prescott lawyer Krista Carman as a Yavapai County Superior Court judge, the Prescott Unified Education Foundation is expected to appoint a new leader this week.

Carman informed foundation leaders she was seeking a judicial appointment, and if selected would need to turn over the reins to another person able to help the foundation continue its mission and growth. Carman is a foundation founder and the first board president.

In its three-year tenure, the foundation started as a way to solicit additional community dollars to benefit district faculty, staff and students. It has raised $600,000, with that money going toward encouraging teacher innovations in the classroom, covering the costs of a banquet that celebrates student and teacher connections, and paying for technology and other programs that directly benefit students.

Less than a week into the new school year, the foundation already has provided the Family Resource Center with an additional 200 backpacks filled with school supplies to answer a waiting list.

The executive committee of the foundation’s 28-member volunteer board of directors is expected to meet on Wednesday to appoint Carman’s successor. The president-elect nominee is Jenna James, a board member who is a former middle school and high school teacher.

James and her family are active in various aspects of civic and professional life in Prescott. Her husband, Ryan, is the band and orchestra teacher at Mile High Middle School, Phillips said.

In her board biography, James wrote that playing a role in supporting PUSD teachers, staff, students and administrators through the foundation “is a dream come true for me.”

At the faculty and staff opening ceremonies last week, Carman expressed pride in the financial and resource support the foundation has been able to provide the district in its short tenure. The foundation hired its first paid executive director, Tami Phillips, in February.

A mother of five who, before becoming a lawyer, was a special education teacher, Carman has long been a champion of the local school district, and her vision for the foundation was to help the district broaden its reach through community support.

“We are just forever grateful for Krista’s vision and leadership, and her constant involvement,” Phillips said. “And we’re very excited for her new role. She has worked very hard in her professional life, and this is very well-deserved. I don’t know how she does it all.”

And Phillips said she is confident Carman’s legacy will continue.

“The needs are great, and we’re happy to help,” she concluded.

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
06
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
06
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
06
Toddler storytime
TUE
06
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
06
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries