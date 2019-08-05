County supervisors to see plans for Criminal Justice Facility
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will take a look at three options for a new Prescott Criminal Justice Facility Project at its regular meeting, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
The meeting will be held at the Administrative Services Building, 1015 Fair St. in Prescott.
Facilities and Parks Director Kenny VanKeuren will present three plans and make his recommendation to the board.
The first option is to build a 100,000-square-foot, stand-alone facility with 144 beds and two courtrooms for about $68 million.
The second is repurposing the existing Juvenile Justice Center to meet adults’ needs, and building a new center for juveniles. The cost for this option is about $80 million.
The third option, even more expensive, was actually the initial option – a total build-out for what would be needed for the future, VanKeuren said. The cost of adding three more pods of 144 beds and related expansion comes to about $91 million.
“I’m going to suggest we go with Option 1,” he said.
If the board agrees, and gives direction to VanKeuren, he will proceed to advertise for Requests for Qualifications for architectural and construction-manager-at-risk services.
The board also will hear from Development Services staff on three amendments to the zoning code: One pertains to mobile food units, one to guest homes, and one to fencing.
In other business:
County Administrator Phil Bourdon will present legislative updates for the board.
VanKeuren will present the National Association of Counties 2019 Achievement Award to the board for its restoration of the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza fountain.
BLM District Manager Leon Thomas will speak on the BLM’s engagement with Yavapai County.
Darlene Packard will update the board on the eighth annual Healing Field of Northern Arizona flag display in Prescott Valley.
Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.
