Chino Valley Unified School District Territorial Early Childhood Center students, teachers begin ‘good year’

As students headed to their classrooms on the first day of school Monday, Aug. 5, ready to begin another year of learning in the Chino Valley Unified School District, things were going pretty smoothly at Territorial Early Childhood Center.

“It’s so calm,” said Principal Brandy Cox. “Parents are awesome, the kids are awesome and my staff is amazing.”

Helping to ease the usual nervousness of the first day of classes was the fact that most of the students and their parents attended a Meet the Teacher event on Thursday, Aug 1, she said.

Greeting the kids coming into her first-grade classroom, Danielle Frederic said she was feeling good for the first day and was ready to get everything started again. The best part about the first day is all the new faces and being able to get back into to the groove of first grade, Frederic said.

For the first day, the class would go over routines and procedures as well as do some chrysanthemum activities, she said.

“We talk about what it’s going to be like in first grade,” Frederic said. “Kinder and first grade are way different.”

Lots of feelings were on display throughout the morning, as parents dropped off their kids in Frederic’s classroom. Lacey Whitcomb had a few jitters, and her mother, Michelle Whitcomb, said the first day of school is still nerve-wracking.

At the same time, Theresa McGuire said she was excited to drop off her daughter, Layla McGuire, who was a little nervous as well.

“She’s not ready to change teachers,” Theresa McGuire said. “But she’ll be good.”



After getting her son, Bentlee Baldwin, situated in Frederic’s classroom, Kylie Baldwin said she was feeling good about his first day and that she thinks he will do fine.

As the rest of the day and the whole school year lay ahead, Cox said she was excited and ready for what the year would bring.

“This is going to be a good year,” she said.