Children get hands-on experiences at Zoolittles Program through September
The Zoolittles Preschool Program is being held at the Heritage Park Zoo, 1403 Heritage Park Rd. in Prescott from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, 14, 17, 21, 28 and Sept. 7 and 21.
This program is designed for preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 to help develop their physical, emotional, and intellectual growth through exciting hands-on experiences that include working in the zoo’s organic garden and interacting with the animals. Group interaction in simulated and real environments will be promoted and encouraged with guided activities and free play time.
Each program is two hours. Pre-registration is required and spaces are limited. Cost per class is $10 for members (per child with one accompanying adult) and $15 for Non-Members (per child with one accompanying adult). Discounts for multiple programs are always available.
For more information visit heritageparkzoo.org.
