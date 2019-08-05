OFFERS
Mon, Aug. 05
Children get hands-on experiences at Zoolittles Program through September

(Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary)

(Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: August 5, 2019 1:57 p.m.

The Zoolittles Preschool Program is being held at the Heritage Park Zoo, 1403 Heritage Park Rd. in Prescott from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, 14, 17, 21, 28 and Sept. 7 and 21.

This program is designed for preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 to help develop their physical, emotional, and intellectual growth through exciting hands-on experiences that include working in the zoo’s organic garden and interacting with the animals. Group interaction in simulated and real environments will be promoted and encouraged with guided activities and free play time.

Each program is two hours. Pre-registration is required and spaces are limited. Cost per class is $10 for members (per child with one accompanying adult) and $15 for Non-Members (per child with one accompanying adult). Discounts for multiple programs are always available.

For more information visit heritageparkzoo.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary

