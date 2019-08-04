Vehicle had stickers painted onto plates, so driver cited
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska state trooper has cited a driver after pulling over a vehicle that had registration stickers painted onto its license plates.
Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas says the vehicle was stopped Monday morning at an Interstate 80 exit in north Lincoln. Trooper Adam Strode spotted the problem, and he ticketed the driver for having fictitious plates and not having valid registration.
It’s unclear whether the driver also was the artist whose unsteady hand fashioned two rough red rectangles in the upper right-hand corner of the plates. The number 5 was in the middle, signifying a May expiration for 2020.
Thomas says troopers he’s talked to told him it was the first time they’d heard of or “seen anything like this.”
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Need2Know: Two new businesses at Prescott mall; Atmesfir expanding seating
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Prescott Council candidates offer views on Hilton Garden Inn deal
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Gov. Ducey appoints Krista Carman to Yavapai County Superior Court
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
06
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
06
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
06
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
06
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
TUE
06
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...