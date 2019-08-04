OFFERS
Superintendent's Report: Smoothest start yet to a school year

Prescott Unified School District Superintendent Joe Howard

By Joe Howard
Originally Published: August 4, 2019 9:06 p.m.

Last Thursday, nearly 4,000 amazing kids started the 2019-20 school year, the 149th school year for the Prescott Unified School District. It was the smoothest start of my career. With uncommonly experienced principals leading the charge of nearly 250 passionate and caring teachers, there is much to look forward to. To say that we are excited about this school year is an understatement.

A week ago at Prescott High School, 400 PUSD teachers and support staffers gathered together in the PHS gym, kicked off by the Pride of Prescott Marching Band and a Presentation of the Colors by the Air Force Junior ROTC team, as we set our intentions together for the year. We were surrounded by community and business partners in support of this tradition to remind our staff about how important their jobs are, and how grateful we are for their dedication to Every Child, Every Day.

If you have read this column before, you could not have missed my constant praise for the generosity of our Prescott community. PUSD would not be what it is without the love and support of our community members. It truly makes us full service community schools.

For example, prior to the start of school, our PUSD Family Resource Center Student Supply Give-Away set an all time record of handing out 400 stuffed backpacks in just 16 minutes. The FRC is a grant-supported program that serves students and families in a multitude of ways. This year, volunteers from Heights Church stuffed 350 backpacks. This is a big, huge job. Backpacks and supplies were donated by Firefighters Angel Foundation, AZ TV, Costco, Heights Church, and many individual community members. When we ran out, Verizon and Costco donated another 200 backpacks to fulfill the wait list. Students from all over the area were recipients, no questions asked: public, private, charter. PUSD is about Every Child, Every Day. What a beautiful example of how a community can work together. Thank you Prescott, for putting your priority on children, and the future.

By the way, these PUSD schools belong to you, the community. We are proud to be seen and used as a central meeting place for organizations in our community, as we have been for many years. When I was the principal at Mile High Middle School, some of my best memories are when elderly community members would come in and ask to just walk in to the historic Hendrix Auditorium where the community came together to meet and catch up on news such as World War II newsreels.

Today, we proudly host many events in that auditorium, and the community gathers for major festivals on our Mile High Field. Our school buses are used throughout our area for festivals, camps, evacuations and more. Maybe you read the front page article last month about the Ruth Street Theater Project, where our community arts programs, and other popular artists will be featured more than ever in the coming years.

Our friend and partner The Boys and Girls Club operated out of our district office and Historical Washington School building all summer to accommodate a renovation. We host community youth football, soccer and every sport you can imagine. We are the center for wildfire and emergency evacuations. I could go on, but will save it for another column. Give us a call so that we can host your community event in one of our top notch historic venues: 928-445-5400.

Information provided by Prescott Unified School District.

