Storm takes roof off Verde Valley home; causes other major damage
CORNVILLE — A storm with heavy rain, wind and lightning took the roof off a mobile home in Cornville on Friday, Aug. 2, and dropped four large pine trees on another in Lower Oak Creek Estates.
No one was injured, reportedly.
Luz Moreno said she was not home at about 5 p.m. when the storm hit the area of Cornville at the very end of South Loy Road.
But her dog, Pinki, was inside, she said. The door was opened by the storm when the roof came off and Pinki ran off. The dog was eventually found by a sheriff’s deputy.
Just down the street, neighbor Eduardo Gonzalez was on his deck watching the storm when four large pine trees fell on his mobile home with his wife asleep inside.
The trees covered the back of the structure. Gonzalez said he had to get to his wife through the branches, but she was not injured.
The storm flooded local roads in and around Page Springs and large lightning bursts were striking in the Cornville area during the storm.
Other neighbors in Lower Oak Creek Estates were in their yards Saturday morning picking up branches, chain-sawing broken branches and cleaning their properties.
The Verde Independent is a sister publication of The Daily Courier in Cottonwood.
