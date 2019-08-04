OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 05
Weather  73.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Storm takes roof off Verde Valley home; causes other major damage

A Cornville woman was willing to show The Verde Independent staff the damage inside her home Saturday, Aug. 3. A Friday, Aug. 2, storm ripped the roof off of the home, and elsewhere, damaged homes and cause flooding. (Vyto Starinskas/VVN)

A Cornville woman was willing to show The Verde Independent staff the damage inside her home Saturday, Aug. 3. A Friday, Aug. 2, storm ripped the roof off of the home, and elsewhere, damaged homes and cause flooding. (Vyto Starinskas/VVN)

Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: August 4, 2019 10:38 p.m.

CORNVILLE — A storm with heavy rain, wind and lightning took the roof off a mobile home in Cornville on Friday, Aug. 2, and dropped four large pine trees on another in Lower Oak Creek Estates.

No one was injured, reportedly.

Luz Moreno said she was not home at about 5 p.m. when the storm hit the area of Cornville at the very end of South Loy Road.

But her dog, Pinki, was inside, she said. The door was opened by the storm when the roof came off and Pinki ran off. The dog was eventually found by a sheriff’s deputy.

Just down the street, neighbor Eduardo Gonzalez was on his deck watching the storm when four large pine trees fell on his mobile home with his wife asleep inside.

The trees covered the back of the structure. Gonzalez said he had to get to his wife through the branches, but she was not injured.

The storm flooded local roads in and around Page Springs and large lightning bursts were striking in the Cornville area during the storm.

Other neighbors in Lower Oak Creek Estates were in their yards Saturday morning picking up branches, chain-sawing broken branches and cleaning their properties.

The Verde Independent is a sister publication of The Daily Courier in Cottonwood.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Storms lash metro Phoenix; lightning suspected in fire death
Lightning strike damages Chino Valley home
Column: Two trees or not two trees, that is the question
Monster storm wreaks havoc
Ask the Contractor: 5 ways to get your home ready for monsoons

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
06
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
06
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
06
Toddler storytime
TUE
06
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
06
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries