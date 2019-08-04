Scandalous Trio and Friends at Courthouse Plaza for Summer Concert Series Aug. 6

The next performance of the Prescott Jazz on the Square Summer Concert Series is being held at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Bring a chair and come enjoy free local, live outdoor music from Scandalous Trio and Friends featuring Troy Schilperoort on keyboard, Dennis Messenger on bass and Shawnee Snaketail on drums. Joining them on stage throughout the night will be special guests Harry “O” on guitar and vocals, Bill Lieske on saxophone and Dave Sorensen on congas.

For more information visit prescottconcertseries.com.