Prescott FBLA students awarded Gold Chapter Award

Prescott High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students traveled to sunny San Antonio achieving a Gold Chapter Award, the highest award possible, in the FBLA National Leadership Conference (NLC) June 27 to July 3.

Fourteen PHS FBLA students qualified at the AZ State Leader Conference in April to proceed to the National Conference. Students performed in a variety of competitive individual and team events.

By placing in the top four at their state competitive events, these local area high school standouts earned a spot to compete against other top state qualifiers from around the nation. Spotlight on Senior Jared Guthrie who was elected as the VP of Finance for the 2019-2020 AZ State Officer team.

FBLA’s annual NLC is a culmination of a rigorous year of educational, civic, and competitive events throughout the organization’s local, state and national chapters. 15,000+ attendees, compete in competitive business events, gain network opportunities, attend professional development workshops being rewarded for all their hard work and dedication to their growth and development as future business leaders.

Attendees and their NLC competitive events:

Dani Dreher (Sr) Business Communications

Shana Edwards (Sr) Business Decision Making

Sara D’Allesandro (Sr) Business Decision Making

Jack Ramsay (Sr) Business Decision Making

Sara Hagen (Sr) Broadcast Media

Ashlyn Cumming (Sr) Broadcast Media

Tanner Lynn Elliott (Sr) Marketing

Hallie Santos (Jr) Marketing

Abril Aranda (Sr) Global Business

Heidi Madsen (Jr) Global Business

Honesty Mckee (So) Client Services

Ben Pham (Jr) Network design

Jared Guthrie (Jr) Network Design

Boston Siddoway (Fr) Intro to Business

Information provided by Prescott Unified School District.