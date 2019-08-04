Prescott FBLA students awarded Gold Chapter Award
Prescott High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students traveled to sunny San Antonio achieving a Gold Chapter Award, the highest award possible, in the FBLA National Leadership Conference (NLC) June 27 to July 3.
Fourteen PHS FBLA students qualified at the AZ State Leader Conference in April to proceed to the National Conference. Students performed in a variety of competitive individual and team events.
By placing in the top four at their state competitive events, these local area high school standouts earned a spot to compete against other top state qualifiers from around the nation. Spotlight on Senior Jared Guthrie who was elected as the VP of Finance for the 2019-2020 AZ State Officer team.
FBLA’s annual NLC is a culmination of a rigorous year of educational, civic, and competitive events throughout the organization’s local, state and national chapters. 15,000+ attendees, compete in competitive business events, gain network opportunities, attend professional development workshops being rewarded for all their hard work and dedication to their growth and development as future business leaders.
Attendees and their NLC competitive events:
Dani Dreher (Sr) Business Communications
Shana Edwards (Sr) Business Decision Making
Sara D’Allesandro (Sr) Business Decision Making
Jack Ramsay (Sr) Business Decision Making
Sara Hagen (Sr) Broadcast Media
Ashlyn Cumming (Sr) Broadcast Media
Tanner Lynn Elliott (Sr) Marketing
Hallie Santos (Jr) Marketing
Abril Aranda (Sr) Global Business
Heidi Madsen (Jr) Global Business
Honesty Mckee (So) Client Services
Ben Pham (Jr) Network design
Jared Guthrie (Jr) Network Design
Boston Siddoway (Fr) Intro to Business
Information provided by Prescott Unified School District.
