Prescott FBLA students awarded Gold Chapter Award

Originally Published: August 4, 2019 9:37 p.m.

Prescott High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students traveled to sunny San Antonio achieving a Gold Chapter Award, the highest award possible, in the FBLA National Leadership Conference (NLC) June 27 to July 3.

Fourteen PHS FBLA students qualified at the AZ State Leader Conference in April to proceed to the National Conference. Students performed in a variety of competitive individual and team events.

By placing in the top four at their state competitive events, these local area high school standouts earned a spot to compete against other top state qualifiers from around the nation. Spotlight on Senior Jared Guthrie who was elected as the VP of Finance for the 2019-2020 AZ State Officer team.

FBLA’s annual NLC is a culmination of a rigorous year of educational, civic, and competitive events throughout the organization’s local, state and national chapters. 15,000+ attendees, compete in competitive business events, gain network opportunities, attend professional development workshops being rewarded for all their hard work and dedication to their growth and development as future business leaders.

Attendees and their NLC competitive events:

Dani Dreher (Sr) Business Communications 

Shana Edwards (Sr) Business Decision Making 

Sara D’Allesandro (Sr) Business Decision Making 

Jack Ramsay (Sr) Business Decision Making 

Sara Hagen (Sr) Broadcast Media

Ashlyn Cumming (Sr) Broadcast Media

Tanner Lynn Elliott (Sr) Marketing 

Hallie Santos (Jr) Marketing 

Abril Aranda (Sr) Global Business 

Heidi Madsen (Jr) Global Business 

Honesty Mckee (So) Client Services 

Ben Pham (Jr) Network design 

Jared Guthrie (Jr) Network Design

Boston Siddoway (Fr) Intro to Business

Information provided by Prescott Unified School District.

PHS business group qualifies for national competition
Future Business Leaders of America students shine
PHS Future Business Leaders group brings home 9 awards from regional competition
PHS Future Business Leaders win 25 awards at regional competition
Mountain Institute JTED students qualify for Nationals

