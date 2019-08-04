Poston claims 1st PGA Tour victory at Wyndham Championship
PGA Tour
GREENSBORO, N.C. — J.T. Poston kept racking up birdies and pars — but no bogeys — at the Wyndham Championship. They added up to his first PGA Tour victory — and a first-time-in-decades achievement.
Poston shot an 8-under 62 on Sunday for a one-stroke victory at the tour's regular-season finale.
He tied Henrik Stenson's 2-year-old tournament record at 22-under 258, and became the first player since Lee Trevino in 1974 to win a 72-hole stroke-play event on tour without any bogeys or worse.
"I probably haven't had that many bogey-free rounds this year," Poston said. "To be able to do four in a row is pretty special, and finish it off with a 62 on Sunday is pretty awesome."
The native North Carolinian began his round three strokes back, took the lead for good with — what else? — a birdie on the par-5 15th hole, then finished with three straight pars to earn $1,116,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points.
Webb Simpson was at 21 under after a 65. Byeong Hun An, who held or shared the lead after each of the first three rounds, three-putted the 18th for a bogey and a 67 to finish two shots back. Trying to force a playoff with a birdie, he nearly holed a 60-footer but had it run well past.
"Nothing was really working at the end," An said. "I just ran out of juice."
Poston, a former Western Carolina golfer playing a 100-mile drive from his hometown of Hickory, became the third player in 11 years with strong local ties to win at Sedgefield Country Club. He joined 2008 winner Carl Petterson — a Swede who grew up in Greensboro — and Simpson, the 2011 champion who's from Raleigh and played college golf at Wake Forest.
"To be able to do it here in North Carolina, with a lot of friends and family, I don't think I could have drawn it up any better," Poston said.
Poston closed the gap with An with three birdies and an eagle on the front nine.
Then came the key hole: No. 15. Poston took sole possession of the lead with a birdie on that hole after placing a bunker chip 6 feet from the flagstick.
An, playing two groups behind Poston, sent his tee shot on that hole into the weeds. He took a penalty stroke, then landed his third shot left of the green, left his chip 35 feet short and dropped to 20 under after two-putting for his first bogey of the tournament.
"The bogey was definitely the killer, I think, because I knew I needed to make a birdie there," An said.
After a birdie on the next hole and a par on 17, An needed to finish with a birdie to force a playoff. He sent his tee shot into the trees and recovered by landing his second shot 60 feet from the pin.
Simpson — who finished second for the second straight week — earned his seventh top-10 finish at this tournament since 2010 and climbed to No. 9 on the playoff points list, earning $550,000 in bonus money as part of the inaugural Wyndham Rewards Top 10 program.
"Honestly, it wasn't even on the radar going into Memphis (last week)," Simpson said. "I was too far back, I thought, unless I did something crazy. So yeah, it was on my mind this week."
Nine players started this tournament with a shot at some of that cash, but only Simpson and Paul Casey came away with some. Casey finished eighth on the points list and earned $600,000.
The other annual subplot at Sedgefield focused on the players on the playoff bubble. Two players who began the tournament outside the top 125 — No. 129 Patton Kizzire and No. 134 Andrew Landry — played their way into the field for The Northern Trust next week in New Jersey. An average of 2.7 players played their way into the top 125 in this tournament's previous dozen years as the tour's final pre-playoff event.
"I definitely knew what I was playing for," Kizzire said.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Need2Know: Two new businesses at Prescott mall; Atmesfir expanding seating
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Prescott Council candidates offer views on Hilton Garden Inn deal
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Gov. Ducey appoints Krista Carman to Yavapai County Superior Court
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SUN
04
|
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
|
SUN
04
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
04
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
TUE
06
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
06
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...