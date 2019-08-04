Police: Human remains found in pond at a Phoenix golf course
PHOENIX — Authorities say a body has been found on a Phoenix golf course.
Phoenix police say divers searched and found the body after partial remains had washed up on the edge of the pond Friday night at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa.
A dive team was called in to assist with a sweep of the pond and found a body was in the deeper portion of the water.
Police say it’s unclear how long the body had been in the pond and there’s no immediate indication of what could have caused the death.
The gender of the body wasn’t immediately disclosed.
Police say the body has been removed from the pond and their investigation is ongoing.
