Pennsylvania cat dives in to summer with love of swimming

Tissy, a Maine Coon cat that was rescued by the Dawn family of East Brady, Pa., enjoys cooling off in the pool. Thursday. August 1, 2019. (Louis B. Ruediger/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)

Tissy, a Maine Coon cat that was rescued by the Dawn family of East Brady, Pa., enjoys cooling off in the pool. Thursday. August 1, 2019. (Louis B. Ruediger/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 4, 2019 11:20 p.m.

BRADYS BEND, Pa. — A cat in western Pennsylvania is bucking stereotypes with its love of swimming.

Tissy is an orange Maine Coon who regularly cools off in the family pool in Bradys Bend Township, about 55 miles north of Pittsburgh.

photo

Tissy, a Maine Coon cat that was rescued by the Dawn family of East Brady, Pa., enjoys cooling off in the pool. Thursday. August 1, 2019. (Louis B. Ruediger/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)

Sonny Herr tells the Tribune Review she rescued Tissy as a homeless kitten about five years ago from a parking lot near the county fair.

She says Tissy got curious about water when the kitty was about a year old and started to swim. Tissy’s favorite thing is to swim with Herr’s 9-year-old daughter Taylee.

photo

Taylee Dawn and Tissy the cat share a moment after a swim together Thursday. August 1, 2019.(Louis B. Ruediger/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)

Tissy even wears a floatie around the waist and likes to be snuggled in the pool. The cat also loves bubble baths.

According to the Cat Fancier’s Association, many cat breeds enjoy water, including Turkish Angora, American Shorthair, Norwegian Forest Cat and the American Bobtail.

photo

Tissy, a Maine Coon cat that was rescued by the Dawn family of East Brady Armstrong County sits for a portrait Thursday. August 1, 2019. Tissy is an orange Maine Coon who regularly cools off in the family pool in Bradys Bend Township, about 55 miles north of Pittsburgh. (Louis B. Ruediger/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)

