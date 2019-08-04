Love art? Be a Prescott Art Docent Introduction to what an art docent does Aug. 19

The Prescott Art Docents are looking for people who are interested in promoting appreciation and understanding of art in local schools and the community.

A New Member Reception to learn about the organization and its activities takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 19, at the Prescott Public Library Founders Suites A and B.

Nancy Shugrue, Prescott Art Docents public relations, said volunteers do not need to have artistic skills or a background in art history or teaching.

“Prescott Art Docents is a nonprofit service organization of both men and women who bring enriching art experiences to children and adults in the Quad-City area,” Shugrue explained.

A 12-week training period includes art history and appreciation, and school curriculum and grade-level guides. Following the training, docents give art talks in classrooms and libraries to schoolchildren and to adult groups in the community.

Monday programs for docents, and the public, feature artists, architects, educators, museum curators and docents. Members also visit museums and galleries around Arizona, and take biennial trips to cities outside Arizona that focus on art, architecture and history.

In addition, there are social events that bind memberships into friendships, Shugrue said.

To attend the New Member Reception and learn more about Prescott Art Docents, RSVP to rsvpprescottartdocents@gmail.com.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.