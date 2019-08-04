OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Aug. 04
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Love art? Be a Prescott Art Docent Introduction to what an art docent does Aug. 19

Prescott Art Docents members enjoy the 2018 Membership Reception at the Prescott Public Library. From left are Louis Reeves appearing as Diego Rivera, Ann Ramsey as Frieda Kahlo, Janice Woods as Toulouse Lautrec, Nancy Slain as Mary Cassatt, and Penny Watson as Andy Warhol. (Prescott Art Docents/Courtesy)

Prescott Art Docents members enjoy the 2018 Membership Reception at the Prescott Public Library. From left are Louis Reeves appearing as Diego Rivera, Ann Ramsey as Frieda Kahlo, Janice Woods as Toulouse Lautrec, Nancy Slain as Mary Cassatt, and Penny Watson as Andy Warhol. (Prescott Art Docents/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: August 4, 2019 10:08 p.m.

The Prescott Art Docents are looking for people who are interested in promoting appreciation and understanding of art in local schools and the community.

A New Member Reception to learn about the organization and its activities takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 19, at the Prescott Public Library Founders Suites A and B. 

Nancy Shugrue, Prescott Art Docents public relations, said volunteers do not need to have artistic skills or a background in art history or teaching.

“Prescott Art Docents is a nonprofit service organization of both men and women who bring enriching art experiences to children and adults in the Quad-City area,” Shugrue explained.

A 12-week training period includes art history and appreciation, and school curriculum and grade-level guides. Following the training, docents give art talks in classrooms and libraries to schoolchildren and to adult groups in the community.

Monday programs for docents, and the public, feature artists, architects, educators, museum curators and docents. Members also visit museums and galleries around Arizona, and take biennial trips to cities outside Arizona that focus on art, architecture and history.

In addition, there are social events that bind memberships into friendships, Shugrue said.

To attend the New Member Reception and learn more about Prescott Art Docents, RSVP to rsvpprescottartdocents@gmail.com.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Art Docent Membership Reception Aug. 14
Prescott Valley couple 'Falls for Art,' becomes docents
Time to 'Fall for Art' this Monday in Prescott
Prescott Art Docents’ membership reception is Aug. 15
Prescott art docents plan new-member reception for Aug. 19

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
SUN
04
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
SUN
04
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
04
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
TUE
06
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
06
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries