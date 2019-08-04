Letter: Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough

Editor:

This comment can easily be expanded beyond the recent shooting death of at least 20 people in El Paso, Texas. Every day and in all our endeavors, we should keep in mind that “thoughts and prayers are not enough.”

God will agree. God could care less if you pray unless it is linked with some attempt to act on what is right and just. At the end of our lives, God will not judge us by the number of prayers we have done but rather on our actions or at the very least our attempts to put goodness and justice into action.

My thoughts and prayers perhaps give a small degree of solace to the families but do absolutely nothing for the dead and absolutely nothing for those innocents who will be unfortunately gunned down in the future.

So for those who go to church on Sunday and are asked to pray for these victims, please turn to one another and say, “What are we going to DO about it?”

Patrick Leyden

Prescott