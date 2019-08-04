OFFERS
Learn what you can do to heal the planet, stop earth’s path to extinction
Talk on transitioning to vegan lifestyle Thursday, Aug. 8

Dr. Sailesh Rao’s love for his granddaughter inspired his work to heal the planet for the next generations. (Dr. Sailesh Rao/Courtesy)

Dr. Sailesh Rao’s love for his granddaughter inspired his work to heal the planet for the next generations. (Dr. Sailesh Rao/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: August 4, 2019 10:33 p.m.

“How Not to Go Extinct” is the subject of an upcoming talk, backed by scientific evidence, on actions individuals can take to mitigate the causes of climate change, biodiversity loss, ecosystems collapse and chemical pollution.

Dr. Sailesh Rao, founder and executive director of Climate Healers, appears at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in the Founders Suite at the Prescott Public Library. Following his talk and PowerPoint presentation will be a Q&A session.

In 2006, Rao switched careers from 20 years in internet communications infrastructure to studying environmental crises. He has authored two books, “Carbon Dharma: The Occupation of Butterflies” and “Carbon Yoga: The Vegan Metamorphosis.” In addition, he is executive producer of four documentaries, the most recent titled “A Prayer for Compassion.”

The event is sponsored by Northern AZ Climate Change Alliance, a nonprofit, non-partisan, nonelectoral grassroots organization dedicated to inviting and inspiring people to step up and take action through education and empowerment to address climate change at a local level. For more information about this topic or NAZCCA, email Kari Hull at kari.nazcca@gmail.com or call 928-899-4388.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

