Griner, Mercury cruise past Mystics, 103-82
WNBA
Updated as of Sunday, August 4, 2019 8:08 PM
PHOENIX — Brittney Griner had 26 points, nine rebounds, a career-high eight assists and four blocks to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 103-82 on Sunday.
Leilani Mitchell made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, and Yvonne Turner, who hit 4 of 5 from behind the arc, added a career-high 22 points for Phoenix.
The Mystics (14-7) had their five-game win streak snapped.
Turner and Mitchell scored five points apiece during a 14-2 run that gave Phoenix a 60-41 lead late in the second quarter. Griner scored 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting in the first half.
The Mercury (11-10) shot a season-high 58.2% from the field and had 28 assists on 39 field goals. They tied their season high with 12 3-pointers and made all 13 free-throw attempts.
Elena Delle Donne and Emma Meesseman scored 18 points apiece for the Mystics.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Need2Know: Two new businesses at Prescott mall; Atmesfir expanding seating
- Prescott Police: 5 tips on what to do when encountering a wrong-way driver
- Longest serving PUSD teacher relishes first day of school
- Is ‘scramble’ best solution to downtown Prescott traffic woes?
- Prescott Council candidates offer views on Hilton Garden Inn deal
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Local builder receives housing innovation award for Prescott Valley home
- Gov. Ducey appoints Krista Carman to Yavapai County Superior Court
- Child pornography investigation results in arrest of 67-year-old Cordes Lakes man
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Aug. 3, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
- Cellar Fire pushing into ponderosa pine, Type 1 team assigned
- Update: Evacuation of Pine Flat under way due to Cellar Fire
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
SUN
04
|
45th annual Watson Lake Car Show,
|
SUN
04
|
Prescott International Folkdancers
|
SUN
04
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
TUE
06
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
06
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...