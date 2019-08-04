OFFERS
Griner, Mercury cruise past Mystics, 103-82
WNBA

Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, of Team Delle Donne, dunks over Las Vegas Aces' Liz Cambage, of Team Wilson, during the first half of a WNBA All-Star game Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 4, 2019 7:45 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, August 4, 2019 8:08 PM

PHOENIX — Brittney Griner had 26 points, nine rebounds, a career-high eight assists and four blocks to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 103-82 on Sunday.

Leilani Mitchell made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, and Yvonne Turner, who hit 4 of 5 from behind the arc, added a career-high 22 points for Phoenix.

The Mystics (14-7) had their five-game win streak snapped.

Turner and Mitchell scored five points apiece during a 14-2 run that gave Phoenix a 60-41 lead late in the second quarter. Griner scored 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting in the first half.

The Mercury (11-10) shot a season-high 58.2% from the field and had 28 assists on 39 field goals. They tied their season high with 12 3-pointers and made all 13 free-throw attempts.

Elena Delle Donne and Emma Meesseman scored 18 points apiece for the Mystics.

